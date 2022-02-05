As reported this week, NASA is “retiring” the $150 billion International Space Station in 2031.

“Retiring” means crashing it into the Earth, specifically into the southern Pacific Ocean at a spot dubbed Point Nemo. Euphemistically, it’s also called “deorbiting,” “splashing down” or “bringing it down."

Point Nemo — the planned crash spot — is where over 200 pieces of “retired” space debris reside. While it’s intended to be the farthest spot from land, there actually are islands closer than the nearest mainland coast, including Ducie Island and Motu Nui.

Even stretching the imagination, I cannot believe that creating more pollution is beneficial to anyone — or anything — on Earth.

But, then again, it’s only the ocean.

We throw trash in it every day.

I choose to believe that, before this expensive retirement happens, some enterprising space pioneer will decide to petition NASA to salvage our expensive International Space Station and use it for parts instead of letting it be turned into ocean garbage. Perhaps it could help support a colony on the moon? Or Mars?

Or, if this entrepreneur were really imaginative, they could resell the parts back to NASA!

Our tax dollars at work.

Kathy Armold

East Hempfield Township