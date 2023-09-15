As a retired Manheim Township teacher and reading specialist with a degree in library science, and as someone with three grandchildren in Manheim Township School District, I am appalled by the attacks on books in the school district’s libraries.

The district’s professionally educated staff is certainly capable of deciding which books should be available to our students. If some parents choose not to allow their children to have access to certain books, that is their right. Restricting access to books for other people’s children is not their right.

Outside groups — those under the guise of freedom or liberty, especially — do not have the right to come into Manheim Township School District and impose their restrictive views on our community.

Speaking of restrictive views, some Manheim Township Republicans are trying to create a new policy to restrict the participation of transgender students in athletics. They want to change the existing policy, which is working well. This uncertainty has created unnecessary stress for our LGBTQ+ community and all students.

The Support MT Schools candidates in the Nov. 7 election will work to support the district’s mission to nurture and challenge all students for success. Vote to protect all students, teachers and staff by voting for Mark Boldizar, Patrick Grenter, Terrance Henderson, JoAnn Hentz and Sara Woodbury.

Virginia Young

Manheim Township