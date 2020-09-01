During the bicentennial, I had the privilege of serving as vice president of the Lancaster County Bicentennial Committee from 1972 until September 1977. During those years, I learned a lot about Lancaster County’s role in the Revolutionary War. I have concluded that, with the possible exception of U.S. President James Buchanan, Edward Hand is Lancaster County’s most important resident.

On June 14, 1775, the Continental Congress created the first regiment of the Continental Army. It consisted of two companies each from Virginia and Maryland and six companies of Pennsylvania riflemen — two of which came from Lancaster County. One was under the command of James Ross, whose father, George Ross, signed the Declaration of Independence. Edward Hand was second in command of the regiment, and he went on to become adjutant general of the Continental Army.

On the weekend of June 14, 1975, we held a three-day meeting at Hand’s home, Rock Ford, with numerous Colonial and British reenactment troops. Included was James Ross’ company, which was re-created by Charles Smithgall.

No one living today should support slavery. However, in Colonial times it was quite common. If we are to remove Hand’s name from a school because he had slaves, should we tear down the Washington and Jefferson memorials and rename our nation’s capital to Lincoln, D.C.? The politically correct already have torn down Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s statue in San Francisco because his family had slaves.

Please ask the School District of Lancaster board to reconsider.

Frank C. Fryburg

Manheim Township