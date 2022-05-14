Eight Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania essentially participated in the attempted coup against our democracy, which led to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Seven of those legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives — John Joyce, Mike Kelly, Daniel Meuser, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler, Lloyd Smucker and Glenn Thompson — are now running for reelection.

How dare they!

Prior to the Nov. 3, 2020, election, poll after poll showed that Joe Biden had a double-digit lead. New evidence now also reveals that Donald Trump’s own data expert told him he was going to lose.

Following the election, at least 11 aides and close confidants told Trump there was no fraud and no way to overturn the election. The conservative U.S. Supreme Court rejected the preposterous legal arguments from Trump’s lawyers. Multiple top officials at the Department of Justice, including Attorney General Bill Barr, examined allegations of fraud and determined the claims were untrue.

The attempted coup and Jan. 6 insurrection were based on lies and unsubstantiated charges of election fraud from the Trump administration — and the feckless acquiescence of Republican members of Congress. They fanned the flames of unrest and are responsible for helping to create the divisions now plaguing this country.

Not one of the seven Pennsylvania Republicans running for reelection in the U.S. House has explained sufficiently or apologized for voting against certifying Pennsylvania’s state-certified electoral votes. In my view, not one upheld his oath of office.

If your representative in Congress is Joyce, Kelly, Meuser, Perry, Reschenthaler, Smucker or Thompson, don’t send him back to Congress. Send him packing!

Gary Gittings

State College

Centre County