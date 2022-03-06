When is law law? In my view, judges who have the nerve to water down a sentence that calls for 15 years in prison to a lesser sentence don’t deserve their position.

When I was a youngster and performed a misdemeanor, my mom had a chair in the kitchen on which I served the penalty of one hour — which she meant. Not 30 minutes nor 45 minutes, but 60 minutes. To me it seemed like half a day.

It’s too bad that judges who give lesser sentences than the law calls for seemingly can’t follow the law.

It would be the right thing to proclaim God’s word through the Bible to those who are sentenced. They should read it and find out how Paul changed his life, rather than come out of prison with the same bad ideas in mind — assault, robbery and, worst of all, killing innocent persons.

If convicted criminals commit crimes again after leaving prison, in my mind, the guilt is on those issuing watered-down sentences. If one of them commits a homicide, to me the judge is guilty of murder, too — it was through the judge’s help that it took place.

I’m sure if those judges who issue watered-down sentences had one of their own family members murdered, they wouldn’t be so forgiving.

And I’m sure those in prison don’t want the type of life that put them there in the first place, but they can use the Christian life as a healer.

Clayton Frackman

West Lampeter Township