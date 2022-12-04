A law was passed in Pennsylvania in 2019 that gives the voter the right to vote by mail, without the need for an excuse.

Since that is the law, then why is my vote being questioned by some?

I filled out the ballot, signed and dated the envelope as required, and mailed it back shortly after receiving it.

My vote was not fraudulent. It was an honest choice for who I believe would serve Pennsylvania the best.

I appreciate this 2019 voting law, as I didn’t have to go out in public and potentially be exposed to COVID-19 while waiting in line to vote.

The state Legislature, which makes the laws, has had more than two years during which time it could have rescinded or modified the mail-in voting law. This didn’t happen, so voting by mail is still permitted.

Stop your belly-aching and count my vote that was submitted with honesty. Please stop demeaning those who vote by mail.

Sharon Myers

Mount Joy