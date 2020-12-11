My father (1906-1996) was a loyal and dignified Republican. He combined character with policy as he supported his country and voted. He converted a factory from paper manufacturing to firing-pin production during World War II.

We loved each other and hardly ever agreed on politics. We did, however, agree on character qualities. Higher-order actions never started with “the self.”

When our local representatives make statements about “the chaos on Election Day” (state Sen. Ryan Aument in the Dec. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline article “State senators say it’s up to court”) they are playing a self-serving tune. It’s one that I believe has deep consequences for the stability of our republic/democracy and is embedded in untruth.

Poor losers destroy everything they touch and leave themselves hungry for the strength of character. Our current national leadership champions self over country, and it is disappointing to witness local leaders and citizens imitating this destructive behavior.

Today, my father would likely sit down at his typewriter and voice his dissatisfaction to a leadership that leads us astray.

Thomas Neuville

East Earl Township