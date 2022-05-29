Once again our beloved country is mourning a horrible tragedy. Nineteen students and two teachers were shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24. Our hearts as parents, grandparents, retired educators and citizens of this country are hurting and crying.

We believe that most of the citizens of this wonderful country are also sad, shocked and grieving at having witnessed once again something like this in our country.

This is not a problem about different political views. We have heard so many parents asking the same questions. “When is this madness going to stop?” “When is the U.S. Senate going to do something about gun control?”

The U.S. House already passed a gun safety bill. Why can’t the Senate come up with enough votes to pass the House proposal?

We should never put guns before children! How can we as a nation explain this to the many parents who are still mourning their children in so many different states? How can we promise it will get better, and then do nothing to make it better?

All children have the inalienable right to receive an education. They should never fear for their lives when they go to school. I, Lilian, taught first, second and third graders. I love all of them. Henry was the principal of a wonderful middle school in the city.

Last week, we heard so many parents who are still trying to recover from losing their kids in previous shootings. Most are still experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, as are siblings and classmates.

Congress must act. Words are not enough. Does anyone need an assault-style weapon to hunt? Should an 18-year-old be able to purchase an assault-style weapon when the legal age to purchase alcohol in Texas is 21? Let’s all work together for all children. Our hearts and prayers are with the parents and families of the latest victims of gun violence.

Henry and Lilian Longenberger

Manor Township