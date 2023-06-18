I am so tired of supposed Christians in this country passing judgment on others under the rules of their religion.

So many people do not subscribe to the Christian faith, yet some Christians continue to push their agendas onto others in schools, government and medical institutions. How would they feel if a Jew, Muslim, Buddhist or member of some other religion tried to constantly impose their belief system on Christians? For some reason, many Christians think they have the right to do this. They don’t.

If you are an American, you have to live under the laws that provide for freedom of religion and separation of church and state.

Religions are human-made, in my view, and which one you subscribe to is a personal matter. Your religion has no place in government. Society’s laws are about personal rights and liberties.

If you want to hold yourself to a particular religion’s standard, that is your right. But you can’t force others to believe as you do.

These people need a big dose of humility and a wake-up call that they are not entitled to be the earthly judge of others.

Carol Warnick

Manheim Township