With all the alcohol-related deaths from DUI, all the spousal-related deaths and assaults, and all the underage deaths and lives being ruined, why does LNP feel the necessity to constantly run full page ads promoting breweries like they are the life blood of this county?
I would like to read the Food section Wednesdays without Amber DeGrace’s “I love beer’’ tirades. She is always pointing out all the new flavors — orange, blueberry and strawberry. I believe these are the very flavors that get kids who don’t like beer to drink it.
Your 225 Lager ads listing all the breweries is irresponsible. How about a full page listing all the alcohol-related deaths, robberies, murders and ruined lives?
What’s next? Are you going to start listing the best “street corners’’ to buy pot, cocaine, crack, heroin and meth?
John Sliger
Mount Joy