First let me say that my husband and I have subscribed to your newspaper for over 30 years and for the most part have enjoyed it. On Sept. 16, I read the TV section as I usually do. I was disappointed and very disturbed to find that even the TV section has become political. How is this rude and nasty comment acceptable? “So, while Sean Spicer ranks among the more odious creatures to tango. ...”
This is the TV section! Why must I be subjected to uncivil comments when I am reading the entertainment section? I’m probably not the only reader to find this article inappropriate. I would think in this time of decreasing newspaper subscription, editors would be a bit more careful when printing articles.
I realize this particular article is syndicated, but surely you have some discretion. It doesn’t reflect well on LNP.
Susan Hodge
Manheim Township