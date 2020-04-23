It’s understandable that we want and need to start our lives again, but everyone needs to relax and let Gov. Tom Wolf do his job. We had faith in him at election time and voted him into office twice, so now it’s time to regain that faith and let him do what he needs to do.

Everyone is taking their anger out on the wrong entity. China’s government is to blame for this, not Wolf or Dr. Rachel Levine. If we jump the gun now, we all will be in trouble. As badly as we want to — and need to — go back to work and visit our family and friends, now is not the time to go against what we all have accomplished at this point.

I have three major health conditions that mean COVID-19 could kill me. I know I don’t want to catch it. Let these people do their jobs and, even though it’s hard to do, relax.

David Kennedy

Kirkwood