The past couple of times I gave gotten to my older boys’ sporting events at Garden Spot High School, I have procured the last parking spot set aside for people with disabilities by the stadium — in my vehicle, which is plated and registered for accessible parking. Each time, several of the spots were illegally taken by vehicles bearing no such plates or placards. Today at my son’s baseball game, five spots were illegally filled. Now many may be thinking, “What’s the big deal? You got a spot.” The big deal is that there is going to be a day when there is no spot.

I urge you to do the right thing and call others out if you see them being inconsiderate and illegally taking a parking spot designated for people with disabilities. Think of me and my gangly 40-pound little boy and my heavy bag with all his necessities; think of his wheelchair and the need for an accessible spot in which to load and unload it.

I’m not a complainer. I get it. Parking is at a premium and some days the weather stinks and it’s cold and windy. But none of that makes it OK to park illegally in an accessible parking spot — that makes you selfish and discourteous. Maybe you’ve never had to consider what it’s like to truly need that accessible spot and I hope you never do. Please just be a good human and keep those spots for those who truly need them.

Nicole Humphreys

New Holland