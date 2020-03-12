We are thankful for the excellent advice of medical authorities telling us how to reduce the risk of getting the flu, the novel coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

Washing one’s hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds each time is urgently important. Avoiding hand shaking and touching your face both help.

If possible, avoid crowds or at least minimize contact with large numbers of people, especially those who are ill. Stay home from jobs if you are ill. Adequate sleep is vital.

Hugging people may also be risky. We certainly can tell people how much we care about them.

We must be careful to cover our face when we cough or sneeze so as not to contaminate others.

N-95 respiratory face masks should be worn by health workers treating infected people.

One cannot overemphasize the primary importance of frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers containing alcohol.

Thank God that the majority of people who are ill and take care of themselves do recover in due time. They should seek medical help, especially to avoid complications.

Most important may be to avoid fear and panic, stay calm, and trust God for forgiveness, power, mercy and healing. God never fails us. He loves, saves and keeps us for time and eternity as we surrender our lives to him in repentance and faith.

John F. Fuller, Mount Wolf

Janice Henry, Manor Township

