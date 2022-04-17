Almost every day in this space you can read letters from conservative writers trashing President Joe Biden for everything from being a weak leader to being solely responsible for inflation, high gas prices or the war in Ukraine.

With this said, one thing I can say with absolute certainty is that Biden never plotted to overthrow the government. This is a fact. Whether or not we agree with Biden’s policies, we should all be able to agree that plotting to overthrow the government is not something a good leader would do or overlook.

Please take a moment and let this sink in.

Strong evidence continues to emerge that then-President Donald Trump and his circle plotted to thwart the will of the people and retain control of our government under false pretenses.

Between our fast-moving news cycle and the divisive cultural issues that Fox News pumps out every day, we have become distracted from how absurdly horrible this actually was.

In fact, many of the people reading this will willfully overlook it and will continue to vote for conservative candidates who either flat-out deny that Biden’s election victory was legitimate or have zipped their lips and refuse to condemn the attempt to overthrow the government.

With midterm elections coming up, I challenge everyone reading this to turn off Fox News for a few days, learn the facts and contemplate the seriousness of this issue. Only then will you be able to make some reasonable, logical decisions on what kind of leadership we want and deserve in this country.

Mike Sullivan

Elizabethtown