Please, with winter and very cold weather upon us, take care of your pets — your animals.
The law says a dog cannot be tethered for longer than 30 minutes in temperatures above 90 or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Additionally, animals must be provided sanitary shelter that allows them to maintain normal body temperature and keeps them dry all year.
Providing them with straw will help keep animals drier and warmer than if you use blankets or hay, which both tend to make it colder for the animal. Both the blanket and hay freeze if wet or dampened by a dog’s feet and stomach, making the dog colder. They need warmth.
Ideally, bring animals into your house or provide some kind of heating element for them that is safe. Leaving a dog in a dog house with just bare wood and a metal cage is so inhumane; it’s cruel to make an animal suffer. Put yourself in your dog’s place. Would you like to feel cold all the time?
And, please, if you live in housing and have a dog that you don’t have time for and are never there for, take it to a rescue, where maybe it will get the care and love it needs. All dogs need positive attention; they all have feelings.
Do right by your animals, be they big or small. They all want the same thing — to feel loved.
Martha Brown
East Lampeter Township