What do we mean by “conservative Christian”?

The Christ we meet in the Gospels is anything but conservative. He upends the status quo and behaves as a radical to the people of his time.

Christ constantly runs into trouble with the powers that be — religious and secular. He interacts with all sorts of people considered persona non grata in his time.

Numerous examples come to mind. Jesus heals an untouchable — an outcast — who has a dreaded skin disease. He calls for tax collectors — reviled by other Jews for collecting money for the Romans and skimming from the proceeds — to follow him. His disciples do not fast according to the law and he defends them. He allows his disciples to work on the Sabbath picking wheat. He treats a woman with severe bleeding.

Christ gets angry with his disciples when children are brought to him and the disciples want to turn them away. Christ instructs a rich young man whose wealth is a stumbling block to his faith, telling him to sell everything.

In the temple, Christ watched a rich man put a lot of money in the treasury and a poor widow put in two copper coins. He praised her.

These are a few examples of the nonconservative deeds and words of Christ — and only from Mark’s Gospel. How many more await in other Gospels?

We miss the whole point of Christ’s ministry when we do not recognize how radical he was.

A “conservative Christian”! An oxymoron indeed.

S.M. Shaw

Penn Township