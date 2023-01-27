You are most likely familiar with the adage “Don’t miss the forest for the trees.” This applies to what I believe is going on in the current political environment.

The “trees” are all of the issues being debated, such as which sports teams students can participate on, gun rights, critical race theory in schools, etc. It’s not that those issues aren’t important, but I believe that the “forest” is the plan the Democrats are implementing to fundamentally change the country.

In my view, the flood of illegal immigration is the part of this strategy that would give the Democrats guaranteed election victories for many years. That’s called “one-party rule,” which is counter to a democracy.

And I believe that no one would be more excited for Democrats to succeed than those in the Chinese government; it facilitates their path to flipping the U.S. toward socialism/communism.

President Joe Biden and his team have demonstrated their propensity to curry the favor of China (not stopping the flow of fentanyl, not stopping China from buying U.S. farmland). And there are indications that members of the Biden family have enriched themselves through Chinese ties.

I believe that Biden wants more power and that his path leads to closer ties with the most powerful nation on the planet, which happens to be China. Regardless of your politics, we can’t allow this to happen. None of us would like the outcome.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township