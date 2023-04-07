This is in reference to the March 24 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Watering down of the letters” and the March 31 letter “Agrees that letters are watered down,” which describes the editing of readers’ letters for factual accuracy before publication.

I can’t believe that there has not been more of an angry response from the public. How dare the Opinion editors feel they have the right to do this, as it amounts to nothing more than a form of censorship!

This section of the paper is supposed to represent the attitudes and opinions of the local readership. The Opinion editors always have the right to choose what they do or do not publish — or they could always add a note after the letter that points out inaccuracies or mistruths. (It has been done before!)

There is also no shortage of letter writers who love to send a counter-response that calls out someone for bias or half-truths. That is the nature of having an opinion, and I don’t believe that the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors have any right to interfere.

I say either don’t publish the letter or add a disclaimer that states that the letters are published as written and do not represent the attitudes and opinions of the organization. Making changes, even minor ones, just adds more fuel to the argument that our media are untrustworthy.

Mike Rampulla

Upper Leacock Township