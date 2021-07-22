Regarding recent comments about untrue information on Facebook concerning the vaccines for COVID-19: Why on earth isn’t the primary focus on pointing out what these wrong things are, instead of trying to limit free speech?

There are always strange and crazy things about almost everything on Facebook. I have seen so many comments about the misinformation, but it seems that nobody focuses on what it is and why it’s false.

Jumping to limiting free speech is scary and shouldn’t be proposed at all. If someone can use Facebook, they can use the internet. It was not hard at all to find an article that explained the misinformation and why it’s wrong.

Also, President Joe Biden initially saying that Facebook is killing people (even though he later backed away from that statement) is careless.

I’d like to know if anyone really refused a vaccine because of some information they got from Facebook and then later died from COVID-19. I know of people who have refused the vaccine, but none of them said it was because of something they saw on Facebook. They either just don’t like vaccines or have some underlying health issues that make it more dangerous to get the vaccine.

Why can’t our government just face the fact that not everyone wants the vaccine?

Mary Miller

East Donegal Township