President Joe Biden stated that he is running for reelection to “finish the job.” The job I believe he is referring to is the ruination of America, transforming it from a democratic society to a socialist society.

However, the president and the far-left contingent would never say socialism — they use the code words “equality” and “equity.”

One of the president’s latest moves is to assault those with good credit scores. If you have a good score and want a mortgage associated with the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., you will pay an additional fee. But if you have a bad score, the government will give you a credit against your fees.

So why bother to pay your bills and manage your money properly?

Speaking of your finances, the Biden administration, through the Treasury Department, is working on a program to create a central bank digital currency. This is a program that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation or economic status, should fear.

Potentially, people would no longer have cash in their pockets or an account at a bank. Those would be replaced with digital currency regulated by the Federal Reserve. All financial transactions would flow through the Fed and that data would be captured. If the government doesn’t like what you’re buying, it could program the system to prevent you from making further purchases.

I encourage everyone to read the Cato Institute’s commentary on the risks of this program. Our financial privacy and security could be at risk of the government taking them away — just another move toward socialism.

Dennis Kluck

Clay Township