Have we learned nothing from the opioid and vaping deaths that are ever-present in our news? The call from political leaders for decriminalizing recreational marijuana comes at what cost to the health and safety of our citizens?
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “Substantial evidence from animal research and a growing number of studies in humans indicate that marijuana exposure during development can cause long-term or possibly permanent adverse changes in the brain.”
There is a certain segment of our population that will believe that if marijuana is legal, then it must be safe. Who will be looking out for the infants, toddlers and young children who will be most affected if their parents choose to use marijuana in their presence?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that “there is no risk-free level of secondhand smoke exposure. Breathing even a little ... can be harmful to your health.”
Until proven otherwise, it is prudent to assume that secondhand smoke from marijuana is just as harmful as that from tobacco. And it is also prudent not to “legalize” the use of any drug for recreational use that has not been proven safe.
It is my hope that Pennsylvania’s politicians will resist the lure of a new source of tax revenue and instead concentrate on protecting the health and safety of its citizens. Until marijuana has had long-term studies showing it’s safe, the citizens of Pennsylvania should not be used as human guinea pigs.
Virginia Powers
Rapho Township