Pennsylvania state Sen. Daniel Laughlin’s co-sponsorship of state Senate Bill 846, which supports legalized recreational marijuana, is bad public policy and a potential health crisis.

We recently endured the olfactory irritations of Canadian wildfire smoke and public health warnings to remain indoors and away from this pollution.

But, a week later, Erie County Republican Laughlin joined Democrats in supporting recreational use of a substance that is best experienced by inhaling its smoke deep into the lungs. Idiotic!

Burning marijuana creates a mixture of smoke particulates and toxic chemicals that damage lung tissue and impair the brain. The American Lung Association warns that smoking marijuana damages the human lungs and that regular use can lead to chronic bronchitis, while also raising risks for cancer and lung disease.

Why is such a detrimental vice receiving political support? Seemingly, it’s for more tax revenue to increase the amount of money that the governor and state Legislature will argue over and ultimately mismanage.

The public cesspool of social problems is deep enough. Please don’t add more sewage to drown the weak-willed and increase medical-related expenses in Pennsylvania.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township