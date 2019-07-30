Regarding the July 25 letter “Democrats are anti-American”:
I’m a millennial who’s not, thankfully, feeling disenchanted by our country’s political climate. But it’s broad and overreaching statements like the letter writer’s that make me not want to participate in our government, let alone converse with people who think differently.
No matter what one’s party affiliation may be, it is dangerous to make accusations about a group being “anti-American” when its only offense is not sharing the same views as you. God forbid, sir, any of us see things differently than you do, that we think for ourselves and, by doing so, bring with us a more well-rounded understanding of our values and concerns as a country.
By living in your type of echo chamber, holding onto this binary understanding of “I’m right and you’re wrong,” we put ourselves at risk by becoming more susceptible to hatred and bigotry. I don’t know about you, but I choose not to embrace such toxic ideas; that’s what makes us lose faith in others and lose sight of the common humanity in each and every one of us that should be bringing us closer together.
Steph Todoroff
Lancaster