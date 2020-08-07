The writer of the letter titled “Agitators are threatening US,” which appeared in the July 30 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline, had me in her corner of the court until her next-to-last sentence: “They can lead to complete takeover by democratic socialists.”

I have trouble accepting a comparison of thugs, opportunists, Marxists, arsonists, thieves and such to Democrats. I sleep with one of those — a Democrat, that is. I have family and friends, Democrats, who are as appalled and disappointed as this letter writer is by the actions taken by unruly individuals who are not positively representing a justifiable cause.

In my mind, those who participate in peaceful and legal protests compromise their position when they allow and encourage the actions of the radicals. There is no excuse for acting in reckless abandon, ignoring all laws and ordinances. I believe both parties can agree to that position.

But why do we label individuals by a political party? Many of us don’t associate all Republican conservatives to skinheads, racists, Confederates, etc. We simply feel those who take those positions are individuals who are misguided and perhaps ungodly. We feel the same about those we previously mentioned above.

To get this country back on track, we need bipartisan cooperation, and I’m convinced that this will occur regardless of the party in power, because, unlike some, in God I trust.

Bud Hart

East Drumore Township