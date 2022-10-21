Attacks on Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman because of his recent stroke sound either unaware — or cruelly biased.

Many U.S. senators with disabilities have served their country vigorously.

U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Ray Luján have had strokes. Ten U.S. presidents suffered strokes, including Woodrow Wilson and Dwight Eisenhower.

Current and former U.S. senators have used wheelchairs. Famously, President Franklin D. Roosevelt used a wheelchair for much of his life, including his four presidential terms.

People with disabilities work, play, serve, compete and enjoy life every day. A disability is not a death sentence but, with support, it is another of life’s issues to deal with and overcome. And we now welcome people with disabilities into all aspects of modern living.

Using a cane, wheelchair, eyeglasses or — in Fetterman’s case — closed-captioning on a computer should not disqualify a person from office. Many stroke victims commonly rely on closed-captioning to assist with auditory processing difficulties that have nothing to do with intelligence.

Should we attack elected officials for their impairment, disability or use of assistive aids? Or should we look at their political records? Let Fetterman, or anybody else, use closed-captioning. I am more interested in what they do with the information — not how difficult it was for them to get it.

Mimi Reimel

Middletown, Dauphin County