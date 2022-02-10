On Page A8 of the Jan. 29 LNP, there was a photograph of a big pile of road salt in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

By the end of the winter here, piles of road salt like that one end up in Chesapeake Bay. Who gets the blame for this? This is one time when everyone should share the blame, but the farmers are always blamed for everything that goes wrong with the Chesapeake Bay.

Some also say that the milk trucks and egg trucks need to be on the roads, so it’s all the farmers’ fault.

No, this is everyone’s fault.

Ivan Zimmerman

Ephrata