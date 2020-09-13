To the author of the letter, “Message to those who steal signs” (Sept. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline):

You blame a President Donald Trump supporter for stealing your Joe Biden sign.

You say the person who stole it is actually supporting the Democratic Party because you will purchase more signs to replace the stolen one.

In James 1:19 it says, “My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.” Proverbs 25:8 says, “Don’t jump to conclusions. There may be a perfectly good explanation for what you just saw.”

How do you know it was a Trump supporter? It could have been a Libertarian or Green Party member or even a Democrat who knew you would blame the Republicans. We are so quick to jump to conclusions.

Sometimes, we make mistakes in judgments that can affect many undesirably.

William Loercher

Manheim