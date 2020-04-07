To the letter writer who had social distancing advice (“Social distancing is for everyone,” March 28): Your letter came across as judgmental and condescending. First, don’t make assumptions about a stranger’s life. You have no idea what the circumstances are around someone’s actions.

Secondly, it’s really none of your business if grandparents still want to spend time with grandchildren in their own home. And you’re out of touch with reality if you think that everyone completely cut off contact with close family members. We’re human and we need to maintain some level of normality, especially when it comes to relationships. I can’t imagine publicly scolding an elderly couple for watching their grandchildren play basketball.

Finally, the last thing our society needs right now is more criticism and condescension. We need kindness and encouragement. We need to give people the benefit of the doubt. We need to practice random acts of kindness and generosity. It’s very essential if we hope to emerge from this strong and united.

Ruth Fisher

New Holland