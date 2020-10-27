America, Black Americans are tired. Tired of being lied to about trusting the system, tired of trying to vote, tired of Black women getting killed, tired of seeing young Black men and boys being shot in the back while jogging or even while sitting in their own homes.

Please don’t insult us by saying the autocrat in the White House did good for the Black community. In my view, he — like Andrew Johnson and Woodrow Wilson — possesses outwardly white supremacist beliefs.

Black Americans are nonmonolithic, but the political ones on the right who listen and say that the guy in White House speaks truth are foolish in their narrative. My grandmother taught me as a young man that there are two different kinds of Black people — the one who is a “yessum” and one who takes the whip. I choose the whip, for justice will not be denied.

I love America. My ancestors built and died defending this nation. When will it defend its citizens of color? It’s time for America to become woke!

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster