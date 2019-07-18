The July 3 letter (“Race not relevant in Reinaker case”) was about how quick the June 20 letter by Lancaster city Councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El (“What if driver had been person of color?”) was to bring up the “race card” when there was absolutely nothing racially involved at all.
You have another opinion writer LNP publishes who does nothing but bring up racial issues when he attacks President Donald Trump. Yes, that’s right, it’s Eugene “I’ve never met a white conservative I didn’t hate” Robinson of The Washington Post.
And, yes, if you read between the lines of his columns, he has, in my view, a deep resentment of the white race.
When you allow opinion columns such as Robinson’s to be printed, the race issue will continue to be a problem, as Robinson, who plays the race card, has said nothing of any consequence to solve anything.
He could acknowledge that thanks to Trump, the black unemployment rate has never been this low; he never will admit it.
Gary Shaffer
East Petersburg