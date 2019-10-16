Living in a country where I enjoy the right of free speech is incredibly valuable. Living in a country where I shed those rights while in school — not so much.
Not allowing students to express their freedom of speech in newspapers or media broadcasts is setting a dangerous precedent — that silencing journalists in order to retain a school’s fantasy reputation of being perfect is OK, simply because those in authority say so.
This suppression of student newspapers across the country makes them nothing more than propaganda outlets, masking actual criticism.
It has been 50 years since the Supreme Court established in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District that students and teachers do not shed their First Amendment rights inside of school. The way student journalists have been left behind is incoherent with American virtues and beliefs.
The ability to censor the media is a tyrannical power that should not be used in the United States in any way. Censorship is only used by those who have a “perfect dome” reputation and are scared that one crack is going to bring the whole thing crumbling to the ground.
It is important we get the truth out regarding everything in our democratic society. So why keep the Pandora’s box of possible corruption and other discrepancies of our education system locked?
Justin Deibler
Warwick Township