A Sept. 23 letter (“Rainforest fire not the catastrophe it appears”) suggests we should pay no attention to the fires in the Amazon rainforest and focus on more serious problems. But it’s hard to think of a more serious problem.
Fires can sometimes benefit the health of a forest, but unnaturally large or intense fires are harmful in many ways. The 2018 California Camp fire killed over 80 people and destroyed almost 19,000 structures. Smoke particles are linked to a growing list of deadly conditions; here in Minnesota, we have “unhealthy air” warnings every summer because of Canadian fires. The loss of wildlife habitat is also greater than it might seem, as unburned areas become unlivable for species that require large, unbroken habitats. And forest fires contribute to global warming by releasing large amounts of carbon: Amazon deforestation is now Brazil’s biggest source of the greenhouse gases that are heating our planet — and causing more wildfires.
The area of the Amazon has decreased by 20% in the last 50 years, largely because of fires and logging, and the number of fires is surging: 40,000 this year, compared with 22,000 in the same period last year, according to the Brazilian Space Research Institute.
One of the best things we can do for ourselves and our families is to care for our forests, whether by fighting invasive species (like the emerald ash borer that plagues my Lancaster relatives), eating less meat, or just planting more trees. We would all breathe easier.
Eric Wolf
Ramsey County
Minnesota