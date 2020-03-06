If the funding for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force is diminished by municipalities not paying their fair share, then the services of the task force should also diminish for those municipalities.
As reported in the Feb. 27 article “Funding for drug task force ebbs,” there are 60 municipalities in Lancaster County. As of March 2, only 23 municipalities had contributed in 2020. We know at least 18 municipalities are intentionally withholding funding. Really? The task force is there to protect the citizens of this county from drugs and drug dealers.
Do the citizens of the municipalities withholding funding know that the citizens’ safety is not being protected just by municipal police, but also by the drug task force?
Again, there are 60 municipalities in this county. While the funding model is in dispute, why can’t the municipalities pay half of what is expected of them until it is resolved?
Why put your citizens’ safety at risk? The drug task force is a vital part of law enforcement for the protection of all citizens of Lancaster County.
I suggest that citizens attend their municipality’s meetings and voice their opinions. You deserve the protection provided by the task force.
The county commissioners should give this their utmost priority. This funding issue has been going on far too long.
Oh, and every municipality that does not contribute should be listed in LNP | LancasterOnline on a regular basis, to keep citizens updated.
Colleen Jacobsen
East Hempfield Township