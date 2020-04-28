What don’t we understand about COVID-19 and returning to normal?

I am confused by what we’re hearing about “returning things to normal” locally and nationally.

The criteria for “returning things to normal” include the number of COVID-19 cases per capita, but the testing for COVID-19 is generally limited to those who are hospitalized or those who have COVID-19 symptoms.

News reports indicate that a significant percentage of the population of those infected with the novel coronavirus are asymptomatic (i.e., have no COVID-19 symptoms), yet they can infect others.

Further, there are recent reports that some who tested positive for COVID-19 and completed their quarantine period were not subsequently tested to ensure they were (1) no longer infected, (2) immune from COVID-19 and (3) not carrying the novel coronavirus.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The bottom line is that criteria for returning to normal are being set based on data we don’t have. Testing criteria appear to be based on testing availability rather than testing needs. It seems as though we are playing Russian roulette, and know neither the gun’s bullet capacity nor the number of bullets in the chambers.

What don’t we understand about what’s really going on with COVID-19?

Sid Paskowitz, Ph.D.

West Lampeter Township