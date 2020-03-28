Just as I was exiting my front door to walk my dog, I noted an elderly man, carrying a plastic bag and holding an umbrella over his head in the rain, approaching my door. He took me totally by surprise when he handed me a Christian comic book. The title of the little book was “This Was Your Life”! He then invited me to come to his church. I was speechless! This guy was walking about the neighborhood during a pandemic, house to house, spreading his word (whatever it is) and possibly passing around the virus as well.

The arrogance of a person like this is beyond belief. He actually put his religion ahead of the welfare of others, including myself and my family. Churches, tell your proselytizers to heed the governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to stay home!

Carol Westfall

Christiana