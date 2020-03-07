As I read and watch the daily news about all the shootings that take place in our cities and neighborhoods, I keep asking myself why we make such an issue about them. Then we are bombarded with shootings throughout the United States and, for that matter, throughout the world. We as the general public can do very little about them. With all the publicity they get, does this give some in our society ideas to personally seek some fame or recognition, and so they resort to gun violence?
It’s the same thing with the mass shootings we have had. After it’s over, we pray for peace and closure for the victims, but then every anniversary we rehash the whole situation. I can’t imagine how the victims’ families must feel about that. Yes, I know the reporting will never stop. But I still keep asking myself, what if it did? Sadly, we will never know.
Harold (Hap) Miller
Manheim Township