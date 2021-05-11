This pandemic has cost more than 1,000 lives in Lancaster County while, in my view, the Pennsylvania General Assembly did absolutely nothing to pass laws to protect the citizens that it’s supposed to represent.

I believe this illustrates why our state legislators cannot be trusted to regulate any type of authority during a pandemic or any emergency!

In my view, the General Assembly could have passed laws and designated funds to require masks; establish inoculation standards and centers; and increase inspections of nursing and retirement facilities. All of this would be to keep people alive.

But in my view they did nothing, except try to essentially eliminate mine and other voters’ mail-in ballots in the November election.

Vote no on giving the General Assembly any kind of additional power over our lives. It has failed miserably in representing and protecting us. It’s time to replace the lot of them — or at least reduce their size and budget.

Roy Suter

West Hempfield Township