The Department of Environmental protection should not be in control of our well water (“What’s lurking in your well,” Sept. 22 Sunday LNP). Our wells can be tested by a private certified company and there could be reminders like the smoke detector battery reminder at daylight saving time change.
DEP wants ultraviolet, bacteria-killing light removed and chlorine contact tanks put in. What is chlorine? It is poison.
As a plumber for 40 years, I changed the commode mechanism in the tank many times after chlorine completely destroyed it.
This is the same water we drink. Keep DEP out of our private wells.
Ivan H. Zimmerman
Ephrata