Just think about this: The Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Legislature voted in 2019 for a deal — Act 77 — to make voting more accessible to Pennsylvanians.

Now, some Republicans consider that law to be unconstitutional, and the state courts have been petitioned to overturn it. (The state Commonwealth Court did just that last week, but its ruling has been appealed to the state Supreme Court.)

Why did the overwhelming majority of Republicans — who controlled the General Assembly — vote in 2019 for legislation that they seemingly should have known was unconstitutional in the first place?

In my view, it is because Act 77 was to have given them a great political advantage in the 2020 general election — and it backfired. Now, some of these same legislators are adamant about changing voting laws before the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Don’t be bamboozled again!

I believe there is a strong effort in Republican-controlled states across our country to obstruct our fundamental right to vote for the candidates of our choosing. Some are passing legislation that could give them the ability to invalidate our votes and choose the individuals they want in office, if the election results do not go their way.

Don’t abdicate your right to have your vote count. Because if this movement succeeds, we the people might not be able to remove or replace anyone currently in elected office at the state or federal levels. We would no longer have a democracy, but a dictatorship.

C. Dale Treese

Elizabethtown