Any life lost is a tragedy but lately in the news everyone is upset over at least eight people dying from vaping-related illness. Now there is a push to ban flavored e-cigarettes. That is great! However, what about all the people who have died from the mass murders this country has seen? This country is getting nowhere with preventing those deaths.
The people who vape made their own choices. The people who were murdered did not have a choice. Come on America, we need to get our act together and come up with a solution.
Cynthia Baker
East Petersburg