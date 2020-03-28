As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout all our communities, we are so grateful for all of our first responders who must put their health and safety on the line every day for us while waiting for the necessary safety equipment they need.

While Gov. Tom Wolf has directed most Pennsylvanians to stay home and shelter in place, essential mass transit employees like the members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1241 at Red Rose Transit Authority face the same safety issues as our first responders.

While each day our cleaners and mechanics work hard to clean and sanitize buses for our riders, we continue to wait for safety masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to be put on every bus and company vehicle.

The men and women of ATU Local 1241 remain committed to providing our riders the safest transportation they need to go to jobs, doctor’s visits, hospitals and shopping centers. We need the same commitment from Red Rose Transit Authority to take care of us when we’re going to need it.

We want to thank riders for continuing to practice safe social distancing.

John Habanec

President

ATU Local 1241

Lancaster