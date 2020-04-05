If you haven’t completed the 2020 census, please do so.

Why?

An accurate count of the populace determines equal representation by lawmakers, state and federal governments’ allocation of resources, plans for services and funding of programs like student and business loans, early childhood education, transit and infrastructure and emergency medical care.

Be assured federal law requires that the Census Bureau keep all information confidential. The 2020 census asks no question about citizenship. The bureau is consulting top data security experts to secure individuals’ information. Any census form issued before mid-March is bogus.

The legitimate 2020 census form asks just nine questions. There are no questions about personal finances, no request for Social Security numbers, and nothing about political views or party affiliation. Complete the census on paper, online (my2020census.gov) or by phone at 844-330-2020.

Pass this information on to friends and family, encouraging them to act quickly.

Anne Wallace-DiGarbo

Lititz