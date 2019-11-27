A fundamental economic concept that underscores the importance of shopping at local small businesses is that all spending is income, and all income is spending. When you spend your dollars, they instantly become someone else’s income.
Small businesses are much more likely to reinvest that income in the local community, including spending at other local employers, resulting in higher income for that local business and its employees. Dollars spent at a corporation often are used to buy back shares and invest outside the community. Many small businesses would love to hire more employees, while many corporations look to outsource and cut down their number of employees.
Corporations today have tremendous advantages over small businesses. Consolidations have resulted in concentrated market power and anticompetitive practices. We recently learned FedEx is the latest corporation to pay zero in federal income taxes, alongside Chevron, General Motors and Amazon. Health care costs continue to be a barrier to small business hiring, but less so for corporations with deep pockets. Unchecked lobbying power ensures these advantages remain.
Not to say that corporations are inherently bad; there are no small businesses in automobile manufacturing or the airline industry because of economies of scale. However, this observation helps us understand which small businesses we should frequent.
Lancaster has excellent restaurants, coffee shops, retailers and service providers. For the good of our local community, I challenge everyone to skip the big-box retailers and chain restaurants and shop small this Saturday.
John Hursh
Manheim Township