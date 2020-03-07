Imagine moving to the U.S., becoming a citizen, and working as a professional. You need to return to your birthplace to file papers; you take your son and ask your neighbor to watch your house. In days past, you had been critical of your former homeland on social media. You live in the U.S., and had no fear of sharing your thoughts. When you arrived at your destination, you were arrested. You remain in prison, not able to get information to anyone.
This is what happened to Reem Desouky, U.S. citizen, Lancaster resident, teacher and mother. She was apprehended at an Egyptian airport for posting critical comments about Egypt on social media. She has been detained since July 2019. Her son, a Lancaster student traveling with her, is with family, awaiting his mother’s release. He has seen her once since July; it is difficult to get information on her condition.
If this was your situation, what would you want people to do? Get the word out, right? Tell everyone who will listen you want due process, to be released, to come home. You are guilty only of having an opinion! That is what I would want. I would not want to be forgotten.
There is a law that states President Donald Trump can demand the release of U.S. citizens who are wrongfully imprisoned. Please write to the president, to the secretary of state and all our legislators, imploring them to work on Desouky’s behalf.
Time is of the essence.
Marty Kelley
Lancaster