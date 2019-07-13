I read with interest the July 5 letter “Merchant Marines deserve more.” I agree. My brother, Richard Lake, served on a Merchant Marine ship in the Pacific Ocean during World War II and experienced firepower from Japanese planes. They defended their ship and survived. Richard, a graduate from Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy, enlisted in the Navy after the war ended and served on a Navy ship on the Great Lakes for two years.
Richard was proud to serve on a Merchant ship carrying supplies to our troops. I’m told that President Ronald Reagan led the government’s effort to recognize World War II Merchant Marine servicemen as veterans and give them the same benefits other servicemen and servicewomen received. Richard died a proud American in March 2016 at 90 years old.
Dan Lake
West Lampeter Township