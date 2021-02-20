I am a senior and attend an evangelical, nondenominational church. I love the sermons I hear every week and come home blessed each time. Sadly, I believe the church is losing sight of the senior population, which was raised on the old hymns.

I’m referring to all the worship songs with the guitars, drums, keyboards, tambourines, etc., which is mostly what I hear every Sunday.

Unfortunately, the young people might never have the opportunity to hear the old beloved hymns passed on from generation to generation — hymns that are part of our faith. I do realize the importance of getting the young people into church. However, my point is, please do not forget the senior population along the way.

Lynn Gilligan

Mount Joy