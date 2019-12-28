I am sure the writer of the Dec. 21 letter “The decision Mary made” is very earnest in his beliefs and that his reasoning is based on his beliefs. However, the writer fails to understand that there are many of us who do not hold his beliefs. There are many, many of us who have our own understanding of life and morality. I think it takes a great amount of arrogance to attempt to control the lives and bodies of others, based on your own particular religious belief.
In addition, it takes a lot of arrogance for males to tell women what to do with their own bodies. Men have not even been successful in controlling their own bodies and their own reproductive systems.
By law, women are equal citizens in this country. A citizen has a right to make decisions about her own body.
Carol Westfall
Christiana