Black lives matter.

All lives matter.

And all rights matter, including the right to not wear masks. I don’t believe it’s the right thing to do to keep on wearing masks. But if you do, that’s fine. Wear one, if you think that protects you. There will always be sickness, but we don’t want to always wear masks.

To each, their own health.

To each, their own rights.

All lives matter.

Sadie Stoltzfus

Upper Leacock Township