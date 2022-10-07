We know L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” as a children’s book, but many consider it a parable about good vs. evil.

The heroine, Dorothy, is manipulated by an elusive faker. Likewise, I believe that today’s Republican Party is manipulated by a far more dangerous real-life fraudster. And has hand-picked political candidates (Munchkins?) loyal only to him. One of them, ironically, is named Oz.

In the U.S. Senate race, Mehmet Oz, a wealthy doctor and TV personality, is broadcasting millions of dollars in political advertisements that I believe include falsehoods.

Democratic candidate John Fetterman, who grew up in York County and has a master’s degree from Harvard, could have gone anywhere, but returned to Pennsylvania, where he’s jailed real criminals, helped reform our criminal justice system, helped to free the wrongfully convicted and fought for a woman’s right to choose. He is a dedicated public servant.

“The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” was banned from public libraries in 1928 and denounced in the 1950s and 1960s as “ungodly” for depicting women in leadership roles. Sound familiar?

Oz, who pushed dubious miracle cures on his TV show, has conveniently changed his stance from being an abortion-rights advocate to being anti-abortion and in favor of restricting it. In this land of Oz, women apparently have no say over their own bodies — but are free to buy as many Oz-endorsed supplements as they wish.

Dorothy clicked her heels to escape the land of Oz. Our escape is to vote Fetterman for U.S. Senate on Nov. 8.

Eileen Graham

Gardners, Adams County